News Roundup: Marijuana Rules Come Under Scrutiny; Barnstable Eyes Price for Cape Tech

WCAI News Director Steve Junker hosts a roundup of some of the top local and regional news of the week. His guests include Chris Lindahl of the Cape Cod Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Banner; and George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Friday News Roundup

Among the stories we talk about: towns and elected officials are sorting through the rules for controlling recreational marijuana; Barnstable residents are being to asked how to pay for their portion of the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School; the state's audit of Barnstable County was released yesterday, and it contained few surprises, pointing to questions about county lease arrangements and expenditures; a business in Provincetown wants to build a new pier; the town of Aquinnah and the state are asking the Supreme Court to overturn a decision that allows the Aquinnah Wampanoag to have a gambling hall; and the source of a pollutant in a Falmouth municipal well is still a mystery.