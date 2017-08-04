News Roundup: Body Found Aboard Coast Guard Display; Towns Struggle with Medical Marijuana

WCAI News Director Steve Junker hosts a roundup of some of the top local and regional news of the week. His guests include Geoff Spillane of the Cape Cod Times; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times, Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Banner; and George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Friday News Roundup

Among the stories we talk about, the body of a man missing since October is found in a Chatham Coast Guard display boat; Entergy submits plan to improve Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station; Falmouth gets a break in paying back wind turbine costs; Sandwich selectmen vote down a medical marijuana dispensary; Cape Wind continues to hold its lease; and the Steamship Authority put a cost of at least $1.7 million on its June ferry accident.