News Roundup: Barnstable Sheriff Seeks to Join ICE Program; Offshore Wind Companies Prepare Bids

WCAI News Director Steve Junker hosts a roundup of some of the top local and regional news of the week. His guests include: Patrick Cassidy of the Cape Cod Times; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times; and Tao Woolfe of the Sandwich Enterprise.

Friday News Roundup

Among the stories we talk about: the Barnstable County Sheriffs Office could soon be partnering with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; three offshore wind energy companies are making themselves friendly with local communities; a Sandwich man heads to Puerto Rico to help rebuild communications networks; Falmouth Town Meeting members take care of a lot of business in two long nights; Wellfleet sees ‘glimmers of light’ for harbor dredge; Barnstable County official: Comments a distraction; ZBA votes to reconsider condo project decision; Yule for Fuel’s demise; Massachusetts National Cemetery; volunteers help rescue mola mola.