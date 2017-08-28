The News And Your Newsfeed

When Facebook hired former news anchor Campbell Brown to lead its news partnerships, it was a response to critics who say the technology company is crossing the line from social media platform to just plain media.

Facebook doesn’t create news content, but many, many people get their news from information shared on the site. And sometimes, that information is actually misinformation — something Facebook has tried to get under control.

The company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has issued calls for more civil debate on important issues. Some say it’s a sign that Facebook has embraced a role as part of the press.

Brown talks about her role at Facebook and forging a new frontier for journalism and tech.



GUESTS

Campbell Brown, Journalist; head of news partnerships at Facebook

