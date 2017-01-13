New England’s Hidden Slave Past

When we think of slavery in the United States, images of southern plantations most likely come to mind. But northern states, including New England, played a substantial role in the slave trade. Starting in the seventeen hundreds more than half of the slaving voyages left the US from ports in Rhode Island, including Providence, Bristol, and Newport. Rhode Island is beginning to confront that history with the creation of The Center for Reconciliation at the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island in Providence.

New England's Slave History