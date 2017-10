Cephalopods, like octopus and squid, are the natural world’s masters of camouflage. They can change not only the color, but also the texture of their skin, to blend in or stand out, as the situation demands. Now, engineers have created a programmable, shape-shifting material based on octopus skin. Roger Hanlon of the Marine Biological Laboratory joins Living Lab host Heather Goldstone for this interview.

Roger Hanlon - octopus camouflage