Jerome Kern was one of the most important 20th century American theater composers, creating dozens of Broadway musicals and Hollywood films. Robert Wyatt joins us on The Point to explore the music.



Robert Wyatt is a Steinway Artist, Smithsonian Institution Lecturer and Specialist in American Music. He will be giving a lecture: "Jerome Kern, the Godfather of the American Musical" May 11th at Highfield Hall in Falmouth.