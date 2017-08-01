Practitioners have long professed the positive impacts of mindfulness and meditation-reduction in stress, improvements in memory and an overall enhancement of well-being. We’ll talk about the latest research into meditation and mindfulness and how we can benefit. Also, we get an update on the work of Calmer Choice in Cape Schools.

meditation and mindfullness

Guests include author and psychologist Dan Goleman. His forthcoming book is titled Altered Traits: Science Reveals How Meditation Changes Your Mind, Brain and Body, which he co-authored with Dr. Richard Davidson. Also, Fiona Jensen, founder and Executive Director of Calmer Choice, a community-based group partnering with local schools to teach children skills to increase focus and reduce stress.

Dan Goleman is giving a talk this Thursday August 3rd at 7pm at the Tilden Arts Center at Cape Cod Community College. Click here for information.