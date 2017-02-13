Massachusetts Lawmakers Want to Help Bees

Here's something you don't see everyday: two thirds of a legislative body not only supporting a bill, but actually co-sponsoring it. One hundred thirty-four Massachusetts state Representatives have signed on as co-sponsors of legislation intended to help bees, butterflies, and other pollinators.

It’s no secret that pollinators are in trouble. Since 1987, when a pest known as the varroa mite was introduced, honeybees have faced an onslaught of diseases, habitat loss, and pesticides. The latter two have also taken a toll on other pollinators. Populations of monarch butteflies have plummeted, and there are now several bee species on the Endangered Species List.

House Bill 655, known as An Act protecting Massachusetts pollinators, takes aim at the easiest threat to regulate - pesticides, specifically neonicotinoids. Neonicotinoids are a relatively new class of insecticides, but have become incredibly widespread. The bill would limit the application of neonicotinoids to trained and licensed users, who would, in turn, have to inform property owners of the risks. During blooming season, only agricultural and horticultural uses would be permitted.

"This is an important move for us, as legislators, and as people concerned about our environment here in MA," said Representative Mary Keefe of Worcester, "to take a stronger look at the use of a particular pesticide and its impact on the pollinator population."

Just in case efforts like this one don’t work, Japanese researchers are working on a back-up plan. They’ve developed a tiny pollinator drone – an ironic name, given that real, live drone bees aren’t the ones who typically do the pollinating. Anyway, check it out:

