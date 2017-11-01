A diagnosis of cancer can be overwhelming. There are oncologists and treatment options to consider, plus the physical discomforts and emotional strain. A cancer diagnosis also takes a toll on loved ones. On The Point, we talk with a doctor and his patient, about coping medically and emotionally with a serious diagnosis.

Living with Cancer

Dr. David Ryan is the chief of hematology and oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital and the co-author of a new book titled Living with Cancer: A step-by-step Guide for Coping Medically and Emotionally with a Serious Diagnosis. Robert Waxler is a retired professor of English at UMASS-Dartmouth who has been a guest on The Point to discuss the importance of literature and reading. Today he’s here as a patient of Dr. Ryan’s, living with a diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer.