Bird News

This month the birds of our region are dealing with winter in its greatest intensity. Some flocks are living on the remaining local fruit such as rose hips, berries and crab apples. At this time of year water fowl can be seen in abundance. Mark Faherty, ornithologist and science coordinator at Mass Audubon's Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary joins Mindy Todd on The Point to talk about birds, and also other creatures such as fishers and turtles.