The U.S. is a country of immigrants who often re-created a tangible piece of their homeland in the kitchen: Italian sausage, German Schnitzel, Jewish Kugel. On The Point, we talk about the influence of immigrant cuisine on American foods and food traditions.

Food, family, and culture

Guests on the program are culinary historian Anne Mendelson, writer and food stylist John Carafoli, and author Ali Berlow, of WCAI’s Local Food Report. Mindy Todd hosts.