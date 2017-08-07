An Insider's Portraits of New Bedford's Working Waterfront are Heading to the Library of Congress

Phil Mello has been photographing New Bedford’s working waterfront for over 40 years. He started as an amateur, documenting the inner world of the fishing industry in which he worked. His photography has become part of a major Library of Congress project to capture and preserve the faces of New Bedford’s fishing industry.

Phil Mello of New Bedford with Sophie Kazis for Creative Life

Mello's project for the Library of Congress will be available to the public soon. You can find out more on New Bedford's Fishing Heritage Center's website at www.fishingheritagecenter.org. To see Phil Mello's other photography, visit http://www.philmellophotography.com/portfolio/working-waterfront/.

This piece came to us from our production partners at Atlantic Public Media through their media training program, The Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole. Sophie is a graduate of the workshop and you can find out more about that program at Transom.org

