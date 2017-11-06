If You Feel Lousy Because of the Time Change, You’re Not Alone

We turned our clocks back an hour yesterday, and plenty of us feel a bit strange today. No wonder. Our body clocks influence everything from blood pressure to mental health. To learn more about circadian rythms we turn to Michael Rosbash, the Peter Gruber Endowed Chair in Neuroscience at Brandeis University. He’s also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. And as of a month ago, he’s a Nobel laureate. He and two colleagues won this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work on circadian rhythms.

Michael Rosbash of Brandeis University