Hummingbirds, Orioles, Catbirds Arriving Right on Schedule

By 36 minutes ago
  • Timor Nagy goo.gl/BxM9mu / goo.gl/uk4xos

The snowbirds are back. No, not your neighbors—they won’t be back from Florida until June. I’m talking about the flood of migrant and locally nesting birds that are returning daily from southern wintering grounds. If you’re an aficionado of bird migration, this is the golden hour. 

The proverbial floodgates have opened, and new birds are dropping in all the time. And for many years now, they are dropping in a little earlier every year.

 


Southerly winds last week brought back some familiar backyard nesters right on or ahead of schedule. The first Baltimore Orioles, Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, Gray Catbirds, and Great-crested Flycatchers all dropped in between April 28 and May 1.

 

I know a lot of folks really look forward to that first hummingbird of spring, but some don’t know that late April is when they arrive. More than one person I spoke with said they don’t put their feeders out until the beginning of May, which is a mistake. I had my first hummingbird on April 28th, though he has made only quick and furtive visits to my feeder. They may not settle in to a feeding routine until later in May, so you have to be on the lookout to catch those first arrivals, who are typically males.

 

The same goes for the other neighborhood favorite, Baltimore Orioles. I heard my first one back on Sunday a few yards away from mine, but have yet to see one in my yard even though my grape jelly is out. So if you haven’t seen your first one yet, be patient—they are around, and many more are on the way.

 

Beyond the better known backyard fare, many more obscure migrants made their first appearances in the last week, including some of our more common migrant warblers, like Black-and-white, Magnolia, Black-throated-green, Northern Parula and American Redstart. They are easier to see on the Cape because our trees are so far behind the mainland in leafing out. Look for these and other warblers probing for caterpillars among the newly formed oak flowers on our relatively still bare trees. Let’s hope they’re working over those Winter Moth caterpillars.

 

On the beaches and in marshes we’re having a bit of an influx of Caspian Terns, with reports from Provincetown, Orleans, and Harwich. These gull-sized terns with the giant red bills are striking compared with our more petite local Common and Least terns, both of which are also arriving by the minute.

 

Southern overshoots migrants continue to show up among the usual migrants, including a Summer Tanager in Barnstable Village, Tricolored Heron and Blue Grosbeak on Nantucket, and a fancy and quite rare Kentucky Warbler discovered singing on private property in East Sandwich last week. This glowingly yellow, black-masked warbler of the south is hard to see when they’re not singing.

 

Many of the warblers and other migrants I’m talking about are only here for a few weeks in May and then they disappear, off to more northerly forests or other far flung habitats to breed. So get them while you can. I can’t say the same for your snowbird neighbor—once they get back from Florida, you’re stuck with them until October.

Tags: 
Weekly Bird Report

Related Content

Birders Appreciate a Spectacular Show at Race Point, and It's Not All About Seabirds

By Apr 26, 2017
Keenan Yakola

I talk a lot on the Bird Report about relatively obscure seabirds that you can see if you trudge your way out to Race Point, a potentially four mile round trip in soft sand. Perhaps you don’t find the prospect of jaegers, alcids, and shearwaters enticing enough to make the trip. 

Birders Look Up, Hoping to See Spring Overshoot Migrants

By Apr 19, 2017
Mark Faherty

In last week’s report I griped about our typically cold and wet spring weather here on the Cape and Islands. I submit that it was a direct result of this griping that we then enjoyed nearly a week of atypically warm, sunny early spring weather. You’re welcome.

A Cape Cod Birder in the Peruvian Amazon, Finding Species Unique and Familiar

By Apr 5, 2017
Mark Faherty

A few weeks ago I got a call to fill in for a colleague leading a Mass Audubon birding cruise on the Peruvian Amazon leaving on March 24. The prospect was daunting – the field guide to the birds of Peru has the heft of an unabridged dictionary, and I had just a week to prepare. At around 1800 species, Peru is neck and neck with Columbia for most bird species of any country in the world. 

Here Are Birding Hotspots to Catch Spring Migrants

By Apr 12, 2017
Laura Gooch goo.gl/jSp3Gw / goo.gl/lrxVf4

April is the month on the Cape and Islands where spring starts to tease us. While we get some token 50 degree days, we’re forced to chuckle at the reports of 70 or even 80 degree weather from the Boston news stations – those mainlanders know a different kind of spring than we do. Their trees leaf out weeks earlier than ours, which are held back by the cold, wet embrace of the ocean water surrounding us. 