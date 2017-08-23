Human Rights Protections under the Trump Administration

A look at American politics

Donald Trump was elected on an "America First" platform, and a populist and nationalistic agenda. How has this played out on the international stage since he took office, and what are the implications for human rights protections both at home and abroad? On The Point, we talk with Phil Robertson, Deputy Director of the Asia Division at Human Rights Watch about changes in U.S. policies and human rights protections in the first six months of the Trump Presidency.

Later, we listen in on a conversation between a Trump supporter and a Trump critic, and we hear high school thoughts on President Trump’s America First platform.