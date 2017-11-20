How Nature Can Help Us Engineer A Better World

Janine Benyus, founder of the Biomimicry Institute

Humans have always been designers and engineers, but we’ve only been on this planet a few million years. Life and evolution have been going for nearly four billion years. And the millions of species on this planet today have evolved millions of ways to meet the challenges of survival. Increasingly, human engineers are turning to nature for solutions to our own challenges, like energy production, water use, transportation, and advanced materials. For example, there’s a way to make concrete using the same method as corals do, to build their structures. On Living Lab Radio, we talk to Janine Benyus, the founder of the Biomimicry Institute and a leader in nature-inspired design.

