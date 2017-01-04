How Does Technology Affect Us?

Children and technology

Parents have real concerns about raising children in a world saturated with technology. There are impacts on childhood development, safety, and long term implications on how children learn and communicate. On The Point, we discuss the effects of technology on children and why parents and caregivers need to become more aware of their own use of technology around kids. Mindy Todd interviews Dr. Catherine Steiner-Adair, a clinical psychologist and instructor at the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Her latest book is titled The Big Disconnect- Protecting Childhood and Family Relationships in the Digital Age.