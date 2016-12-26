Holding On To The Man In The Mirror - Tracking Alzheimer's Through Image

“Stranger in the Mirror.” Marlborough, MA. November 2003.
Credit Photo by Stephen DiRado

Family has always been an important theme for photographer Stephen DiRado’s work. During meals, holidays or lazy summer days at Aquinnah beach, his camera was the family’s constant companion. So when tragedy struck, it wasn’t a surprise that Stephen turned to his camera to get through it. The result was a project that lasted 20 years and over 3,000 photos. Zach Dyer reports from Martha’s Vineyard.

Stephen and Gene; Marlborough, MA. October 1998.
Credit Photo by Stephen DiRado

To see the photos from Stephen’s series “With Dad” featured in this story and more of his work, go to http://stephendirado.com

This piece came to us from our production partners at Atlantic Public Media through their media training program, The Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole. Zach is a recent graduate from the workshop  - you can find out more about the program at Transom.org.

Creative Life is edited by Jay Allison and made possible by the Circle of Ten - ten local businesses and organizations committed to local programming on WCAI.

 

 

Stephen DiRado - Aquinnah 2016
Credit Photo by Stephen DiRado

Creative Life

