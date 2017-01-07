Here's Our First Big Snow of 2017

9:25 am - A good-sized snowstorm is expected today. The Nation Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for the region, until 3am Sunday. It calls for 15" to 20" of snow. Snowfall will be heaviest between 4pm and 10pm. This coincides with the expected period of strongest winds. Wind will come from the north, blowing 20-30 mph, with gusts 40-45mph.

Snow is expected to be relatively dry and light, blowing into large drifts.

Here's a link to the NWS forecast, which will update through the day.

The NWS is cautioning for a possibility of power outages, encouraging people to charge their devices: