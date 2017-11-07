Helping Preschool Aged Children Living in Families with Substance Abuse.

One in five American children live in homes with parental substance abuse. Research shows this puts them at a greater risk for medical, behavioral and social problems than their peers. On The Point, we talk with early childhood development specialists about ways to help these children and their families, and discuss a curriculum guide about addiction designed specifically for this age group.

Helping children living with addicted parents

Patricia Newell Bennett is sone of our guests: she's a licensed mental health counselor and the author of “I’m so Glad you Asked”, a program for teachers, counselors and caregivers, to help young children living in families with drug and alcohol addictions. Also in the studio is Anne Colwell, CEO of Cape Cod Child Development. On the phone, we hear from Cindy Horgan, Executive Director of Cape Cod Children’s Place.