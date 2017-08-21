Full Text And Analysis: Trump's Address On Afghanistan, Plans For U.S. Engagement

President Trump addressed the nation Monday night on U.S. engagement and "the path forward" in Afghanistan and South Asia. Senior U.S. officials told NPR's Tom Bowman ahead of the speech that the president is expected to deploy about 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan, though Trump did not give specifics during the speech. The decision follows months of deliberation within the Trump administration, involving top military commanders, political advisers and even enlisted veterans of the nearly 16-year war.

Below, see a transcript of Trump's remarks, with context and analysis from journalists across the NPR newsroom.

Editor's note: The transcript on this page will update live as the speech proceeds, and may initially contain typos. We are working to fix them.

NPR's Dana Farrington, Barbara Sprunt, Juan Elosua and Brittany Mayes contributed to this report.

