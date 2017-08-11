Fishing South of the Vineyard Heating Up with Warm Water Visitors

Water temperatures south of the Cape are hitting 70-75 degrees. That's not great news for anglers looking for striped bass. But who cares? Because here comes the most exciting fishing action of the year: fast fish.

Yes, we're talking bonito and false albacore.

Early reports of bonito have come in. According to Jimmy Fee, of On the Water magazine, bonito are being caught at the Hooter (south of Martha's Vineyard), a few have been taken in Buzzard's Bay, and one was even picked up at the Cape Cod Canal.

That means false albacore, that other high-profile speedster, should be coming close behind.

We talk bonito and all the fishing action in this week's Fishing News. Give it a listen.