Finding Meaningful Work Later in Life

What if you had the freedom TO work rather than the freedom FROM working? What kind of work would you do? Many approaching retirement age are considering a second career focused more on their passions and interests. On The Point, we talk with the founder of Encore, an organization supporting the pursuit of second careers for the greater good, and also with John Kerr, who retired from a career in public broadcasting and became a park ranger in Yellowstone.

Redefining Retirement

About our guests: Marc Freedman is the founder and CEO of Encore. He’s also the author of several books, most recently The Big Shift, Navigating the New Stage Beyond Midlife. John Kerr spent decades working in public broadcasting and after his retirement, he went on to an encore career as a park ranger in Yellowstone National Park. Barbara Milligan is President and CEO of Cape and Islands United Way . Mindy Todd hosts this interview in The Point studio.