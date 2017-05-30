Film Documents An Ethiopian Community's Vision of Tolerance and Peace

Ethiopia is a country rife with ethnic and religious conflict, where many women live under constant threat of violence. A remote rural community in northern Ethiopia is modeling a different way of life; it’s called Awra Amba. Joining Mindy Todd on The Point to talk about this unique village and the vision of tolerance and inclusion is Salem Mekuria, a documentary filmmaker and a seasonal resident of Oak Bluffs. She has visited the community on several occasions, and has produced a short film about the village.

A fundraiser event to provide a solar powered well is happening Sunday June 25th at 5:30 in the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center. Additional information about Awra Amba may be found at these links: Build a Water System for Awa Ambra, Awa Ambra Journey for Peace, and at the website of Dir Biyabir, a non-profit supporting local grass-roots development projects in the poorest areas of Ethiopia.