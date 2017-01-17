Film and Music Event to Help Neighbors in Need

Brenda Swain and Judy Laster
The Falmouth Service Center
helps ease stress, reduce hunger and improve the quality of life in our community, particularly during the cold winter months. The Service Center has teamed up with the Woods Hole Film Festival
for a fundraiser, with a screening of the film Landfill Harmonic
. It's about a Paraguayan student musical group that plays instruments made entirely out of garbage. Musicians from the Cape Symphony
and the Cape Cod Conservatory
will play at the event.
Judy Laster, founder and director of the Woods Hole Film Festival and Brenda Swain, director of the Falmouth Service Center join us in The Point studio. Mindy Todd hosts. The screening of Landfill Harmonic is Saturday January 28th, 7:00 p.m. at the Redfield Auditorium in Woods Hole.