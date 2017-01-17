Film and Music Event to Help Neighbors in Need

  • falmouthservicecenter.org/food-pantry

  The Falmouth Service Center helps ease stress, reduce hunger and improve the quality of life in our community, particularly during the cold winter months. The Service Center has teamed up with the Woods Hole Film Festival for a fundraiser, with a screening of the film Landfill Harmonic. It's about a Paraguayan student musical group that plays instruments made entirely out of garbage. Musicians from the Cape Symphony and the Cape Cod Conservatory will play at the event.

Judy Laster, founder and director of the Woods Hole Film Festival and Brenda Swain, director of the Falmouth Service Center join us in The Point studio. Mindy Todd hosts. The screening of Landfill Harmonic is Saturday January 28th, 7:00 p.m. at the Redfield Auditorium in Woods Hole.   