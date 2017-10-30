On the Fifth Anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, a Look at 2017

It’s been five years since Superstorm Sandy struck New England. This hurricane season set a record for the most consecutive hurricanes and threatens to make that unprecedented storm seem run of the mill.

In the 2017 season, there were ten named storms including Harvery, Irma, and Maria. While the science linking climate change and hurricane activity continues to evolve, one scientist says we have more than enough information to warrant action. We speak with Kerry Emanuel, the Cecil & Ida Green Professor of Atmospheric Science and Co-Director of the Lorenz Center for climate science at MIT.