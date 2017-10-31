FEMA’S head details the agency’s hurricane recovery efforts before lawmakers today

Federal Emergency Management Agency head Brock Long will brief Senators today on his agency’s response to the 2017 hurricane season. One of FEMA’s major roles is reimbursing cities and states as they pay to get things working again — things like electricity. As Puerto Rico has cancelled its controversial $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy to rebuild the island’s grid, Marketplace’s Jed Kim looks at what FEMA requires for post-disaster contracts.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.