A former Fall River city councilor is pushing to get June designated as "Seatbelt Awareness Month" in Massachusetts. The motive is personal; Mike Miozza lost his granddaughter, Hannah Raposo, when she lost control of her car on her way to the prom last year. She was not wearing her seatbelt and died in the crash.

Kathryn Eident talked spoke with Miozza about his effort, which includes testimony on Beacon Hill, and a petition with 4,000 signatures of support.