On The Point, psychologist and psychiatrist (Michael Abbruzzese and Marc Whaley respectively) discuss sexual misconduct, harassment and abuse. We hear about about different types of perpetrators, the #metoo campaign, and advice about how to be an upstander instead of a bystander. We discuss strategies and skills to defend ourselves against sexual harassment, and how to change the culture in our workplaces and elsewhere to create a safe and fair environment for all.