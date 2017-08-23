A Conversation with Historian David McCullough

Talking with David McCullough

David McCullough is an honored historian, winner of two Pulitzer Prizes and two National Book Awards. His past books include The Wright Brothers, 1776, and John Adams. On The Point, we hear about McCullough's latest book, a collection of speeches he’s given over his career to Congress, universities and historical societies. It’s titled The American Spirit, Who We Are and What We stand For. This book reminds readers of the core values to which all Americans subscribe, regardless of region, politics, or ethnic background. We also get McCullough's take on the Trump Presidency.