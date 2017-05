It is not uncommon for gays and lesbians in Uganda and other African countries to be arrested, beaten and suffer discrimination. Many are ostracized from their families and communities and find it difficult to attend school or find employment. We discuss an ongoing project, initiated by a Provincetown video historian, to allow Ugandans to share their stories with one another and create alliances between the gay and straight communities.

Sexuality in Uganda

Mindy Todd sits down in The Point studio with guests Tim McCarthy, a Provincetown video historian who founded the Voices Combating Homophobia Project, and Deus Kiriisa, Ugandan field reporter for the Voices Project.