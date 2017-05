Celebrating Our Differences

Being different, especially for a kid, can be a liability. Whether it’s your interests, your appearance or the way you talk, standing out can make you a target for teasing, taunting and bullying. Made by Raffi is a new children’s book that explores being different; both the challenges and the joys. Joining Amy Vince in The Point Studio is author Craig Pomranz. He will be singing books at the Crown & Anchor on Friday, June 2, 2:30 - 3:30 pm