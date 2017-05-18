Caring for a Chronically or Terminally Ill Child

Caring for a child with a terminal illness

When a child receives a life limiting diagnoses, how do people cope, and what supports and services are available? On The Point, we discuss how people cope in these most difficult circumstances: treatment options, insurance and finances, school accommodations, and the emotional and physical well-being of the entire family. Russ Lemcke is our guest in the Point studio. His 18-year-old daughter died of cancer. He’s written a book about her, and his experience parenting through her illness, titled If I Could I Would, An Inspiring Story of a Young Girl Who Lived Life to the Fullest. Lindsay Coe, Pediatric Palliative Service Manager through Hope Health, also joins us.

http://www.mass.gov/eohhs/gov/departments/dph/programs/family-health/pediatric-palliative-care.html