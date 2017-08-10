Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs—an Invasive Species—May be Here to Stay on Cape Cod

Invasive species are not new to the region. Here on the Cape, just look around at the trees and you'll see evidence of the gypsy moth, an invasive species from Europe that gorged on leaves earlier this summer.

Barnstable County entomologist Larry Dapsis is keeping an eye on that, and the latest pest that may have come to Cape Cod to stay: The brown marmorated stink bug. This insect is native to Asia and is known for damaging both vegetable and fruit crops in the U.S.

WCAI's Kathryn Eident joined Dapsis in Dennis at a site he believes to be the Cape Cod ground zero for the stink bug, to chat with him while he installed monitoring traps to learn more about the pesky creature.