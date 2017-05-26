Black Sea Bass Are Here and Fishermen Are Happy

  • You're not likely to catch a black sea bass this big along the Cape and Islands. But if it measures at least 15 inches, you can bring it home and grill it.
Sometimes it seems as if black sea bass are a little overlooked around Cape Cod, with all the talk that happens about striped bass fishing. But if you've ever eaten black sea bass, you know this is a real injustice.

Last weekend the recreational season opened for black sea bass, which has new size and bag limit regulations this year.

Steve Junker speaks with Jimmy Fee of On The Water magazine about the fishery, which is going strong, about tactics for fishing black sea bass, and about the new regulations. They also round-up the weekly fishing action, including big (50lb) stripers in Cape Cod Bay, the early tides at the Canal, and the quieting of bluefish (wait for the winds to shift). It's all in the audio below—give it a listen.

