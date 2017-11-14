Bird Report for Late Fall

Bird News

Colder weather is here! Birds have amazing adaptations to deal with winter temperatures. Migrations are still happening in November, but birders here on the Cape and Islands are also turning up some warblers that should have migrated, but got caught up in a northerly air flow coming up off of Florida, a reverse migration. If these birds can find enough insects and get fat enough, they might still make it to warm places like Columbia and Brazil. We hear about these topics and more on this month's Bird News program; our host Mindy Todd and Ornithologist Mark Faherty of Wellfleet Wildlife Sanctuary also share some facts about turkeys, for the Thanksgiving holiday.