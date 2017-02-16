Bestselling Author Advocates Protecting Our Local Fisheries

By 29 minutes ago

Credit Cover photo courtesy Paul Greenberg

The United States controls more ocean than any country on earth. And yet more than 85 percent of the seafood we eat is imported. On top of that, we're exporting more than 3 billion pounds of seafood a year.

This week on the Local Food Report, Elspeth Hay talks with bestselling author Paul Greenberg about his new book, American Catch. It looks at why Americans have stopped eating from local waters, and why it's important to re-localize our seafood industries and protect the ones we still have.

You can read more on Elspeth's blog, Diary of a Locavore.

The Local Food Report

