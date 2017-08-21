Avoiding the Picturesque: Woodcuts Reveal the Rough, the Rust, the Low Tide of Cape Cod Life

A print of the number 10 buoy located off of Brant Point in Nantucket. This print is part of a series on navigational buoys by Jane Fay Baker.
Credit Courtesy of Jane Fay Baker

Growing up on the Cape, Jane Fay Baker developed an eye for objects and creatures that might otherwise go unnoticed. Later in life, her artwork became a reflection of her own life on the Cape. A recent woodcut  series features navigational buoys.

Jane Fay Baker's Kitchen Studio
Credit Photo by Olivia Weitz.

