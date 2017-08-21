Avoiding the Picturesque: Woodcuts Reveal the Rough, the Rust, the Low Tide of Cape Cod Life

Growing up on the Cape, Jane Fay Baker developed an eye for objects and creatures that might otherwise go unnoticed. Later in life, her artwork became a reflection of her own life on the Cape. A recent woodcut series features navigational buoys.

Artist Jane Fay Baker with Olivia Weitz for Creative Life

