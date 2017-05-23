Author Nathaniel Philbrick Brings to Life the American Revolution

Nathaniel Philbrick, Nantucket author of the bestsellers In the Heart of the Sea and Mayflower, joins Mindy Todd on The Point to talk about his recent nonfiction book entitled Valiant Ambition. The story takes us into the middle years of the American Revolution and the tragic relationship between George Washington and Benedict Arnold. This program is recorded and aired originally in June 2016.

An interview with Nathaniel Philbrick

Here's a link to information about Mr. Philbrick at the upcoming Nantucket Book Festival. WCAI is one of the sponsors of the event.