ArtSpring Festival Celebrates Freedom of Expression

ArtSpring Cape Cod is a grass roots Cape-wide celebration of arts and culture, with a goal to engage as many artists, organizations, and communities as possible in a festival that explores the theme "Freedom of Expression." On The Point, we hear from participants.

Every Good Boy Deserves Favour

The Cape Symphony and Cotuit Center for the Arts are collaborating on an unusual theatrical event entitled “Freedom, Expression and Hope." It’s the pairing of Symphony No. 5 by Dmitri Shostakovich with a play for actors and orchestra by Andre Previn and Tom Stoppard titled “Every Good Boy Deserves Favor.” David Kuehn, executive director of Cotuit Center for the Arts, and Jung Ho Pak, artistic director and conductor of the Cape Symphony, join us in The Point studio to discuss the work.

Freedom of Expression

The Cape Cod Museum of Art is also participating in the ArtSpring Festival with a national juried exhibition titled Freedom of Expression. How do we express our thoughts and feelings during this complex time in American Culture? Joining us to discuss the exhibition and some of the work featured is Deede Tonelli, director of the Cape Cod Museum of Art, artist Joe Diggs, and photographer Judith Gardner.

Kennedy House art

An exhibit at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod is also part of the ArtSpring Festival—it features art created with materials salvaged from the historic Hyannis Port Summer home of the Kennedy family. Guests are Clare O’Connor, Director of Economic Initiatives at the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and two artists featured in the exhibit, David Arnone and Jackie Reeves.