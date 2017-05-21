'America Needs Us': Johnson And Hanks Announce Presidential Bid On 'SNL'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, joining the Five-Timers Club and receiving the traditional jacket.

He also ended speculation about his future project, Johnson announced that he would be running for president of the United States.

Alec Baldwin, who plays Donald Trump during the show's political sketches, came on stage to welcome Johnson to the club, and then tried to get Johnson to pick him as a running mate.

Johnson, who has been publicly toying with the idea of running for president, then recruited Tom Hanks, who also came on stage to congratulate the new five-timer, to be his vice president.

Hanks, who needed little arm twisting, said, "America really needs us."

Johnson said in the past he would never have considered running for president.

But then getting a dig in at President Trump, he said, "Now, I'm actually worried that I'm too qualified" for the job."

Johnson added, "When it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise. Americans deserve strong capable leaders. Leaders who care about this country and care about it's people."

When they were done with the monologue, a banner unfurled reading: Johnson and Hanks 2020.

Weekend Update

The week's news involving the Trump administration was a gift to Weekend Update writers. The current news cycle is the gift that keeps on giving.

Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost said, "I know I said this last week but this week was crazy!"

Weekend update went on to do a story about Johnson's chances if he really ran for president.

A recent poll by Public Policy Polling said that if Johnson ran as a Democrat, he would lead with 42 percent of the vote to Trump's 37 percent of the vote.

It wasn't mentioned in the Weekend Update story, but the poll went on to say that Johnson would fall behind some other potential candidates in the hypothetical contest: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Before the show, it was reported that cast members Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan would not be back for season 43.

Moynihan is leaving after nine season. CBS reportedly has picked up the pilot for "Me, Myself & I," a sitcom starring Moynihan and John Larroquette.

One of his most-loved recurring character is Drunk Uncle, who shows up to tell stories during the Weekend Update segment.

And Drunk Uncle got one more chance Saturday night.

Bayer has been on the show for seven season, and confirmed her departure on her Instagram page.

When will Saturday Night Live return? NBC hasn't officially announced when season 43 will start. Season 42 made its debut last October.

While on hiatus there is a good chance that the writers and cast members will wince anytime a good political story makes the news — knowing the show is on summer break and they can't take advantage of it.

