10/31/2017: Why is New Zealand banning foreigners from buying homes?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Eurozone growth figures were released today, showing a mixed bag. But what about Europe's problem child Greece? The author of "Greekonomics" explains why things are looking up. Afterwards, President Trump heads to Asia on Friday. Ahead of his visit to the region, Taiwan announced today it would increase its military budget. We look at why the country is spending more on military might to woo President Trump. Then, New Zealand announced it would ban foreigners from buying property. The country's new Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern — the world's youngest female leader — says the move will help curb soaring house prices, but not everyone agrees.