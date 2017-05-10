05/10/2017: Just what kind of company is Uber?

A legal adviser to the European Court of Justice (essentially the EU's version of the Supreme Court) will give his views on whether Uber is a transportation company or a digital service — which could mean much stricter rules for the ride-sharing giant. The New York Times' Mike Isaac is here to talk about how Uber has tried to define itself and its biggest blind spot. Afterwards, we'll look at the launch of another Amazon internet-connected device, The Echo Show, and then discuss Salt Lake City, Utah's promise as a growing tech hub.